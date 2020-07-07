formerly of Lowell, MA and Lakeland, FL
NASHUA, NH
Pauline G. Russo, 87, of Nashua, formerly of Lowell, MA and Lakeland, FL, widow of John N. Russo, passed away at her home, Thursday morning, April 23, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Mrs. Russo was born in Lowell on July 8, 1932, a daughter of the late Eugene and Gabriel (Brouder) Poisson. She was educated in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1950.
Pauline had been employed with Digital Equipment Corporation in Salem, NH as a stock room clerk for several years.
She enjoyed crocheting, playing Bingo, making puzzles, travelling in her RV with her husband John and dog, Pudgy. Pauline also enjoyed playing the slot machines at Foxwoods and buying scratch lottery tickets.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband John, who passed away May 30, 2007 in Lakeland, Florida. Pauline was also predeceased by her first husband, Edward Ducharme in 1975; and step-daughter, Susan Cochran.
Members of her family include four children, Denise Hartnett and her husband Dana of Brookline, NH, Russell Ducharme and his significant other, Ellen of Nashua, Jeannie Pelletier of Hudson, NH and Rachel Bouchard of Nashua; six grandchildren, Brenda Ducharme, Scott Hartnett, Danielle Gardiner, Jason Pelletier, Russell Ducharme Jr. and Justin Pelletier; three great-grandchildren, Oliana Grace Hartnett, Moira- Riley Hartnett and Ian Reese Hartnett; four step-children, Lawrence Russo, Nicholas Russo, Loretta Gauthier and Daniel Russo; two brothers, Louis Poisson of Tyngsboro, MA and Paul Poisson of Hudson, NH; a sister, Joanne Grenier of Dracut, MA; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will take place at Fox Hill Cemetery, Andover Road in Billerica, MA, Wednesday morning, July 8th at 10 o'clock. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE, 18 Lock Street, Nashua. www.farwellfuneralservice.com
