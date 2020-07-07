1/1
Pauline G. Russo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
formerly of Lowell, MA and Lakeland, FL

NASHUA, NH

Pauline G. Russo, 87, of Nashua, formerly of Lowell, MA and Lakeland, FL, widow of John N. Russo, passed away at her home, Thursday morning, April 23, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Mrs. Russo was born in Lowell on July 8, 1932, a daughter of the late Eugene and Gabriel (Brouder) Poisson. She was educated in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1950.

Pauline had been employed with Digital Equipment Corporation in Salem, NH as a stock room clerk for several years.

She enjoyed crocheting, playing Bingo, making puzzles, travelling in her RV with her husband John and dog, Pudgy. Pauline also enjoyed playing the slot machines at Foxwoods and buying scratch lottery tickets.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband John, who passed away May 30, 2007 in Lakeland, Florida. Pauline was also predeceased by her first husband, Edward Ducharme in 1975; and step-daughter, Susan Cochran.

Members of her family include four children, Denise Hartnett and her husband Dana of Brookline, NH, Russell Ducharme and his significant other, Ellen of Nashua, Jeannie Pelletier of Hudson, NH and Rachel Bouchard of Nashua; six grandchildren, Brenda Ducharme, Scott Hartnett, Danielle Gardiner, Jason Pelletier, Russell Ducharme Jr. and Justin Pelletier; three great-grandchildren, Oliana Grace Hartnett, Moira- Riley Hartnett and Ian Reese Hartnett; four step-children, Lawrence Russo, Nicholas Russo, Loretta Gauthier and Daniel Russo; two brothers, Louis Poisson of Tyngsboro, MA and Paul Poisson of Hudson, NH; a sister, Joanne Grenier of Dracut, MA; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Russo

A graveside service will take place at Fox Hill Cemetery, Andover Road in Billerica, MA, Wednesday morning, July 8th at 10 o'clock. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE, 18 Lock Street, Nashua. www.farwellfuneralservice.com.



View the online memorial for Pauline G. Russo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farwell Funeral Service, Inc.
18 Lock Street
Nashua, NH 03060-2218
(603) 882-0591
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved