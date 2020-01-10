|
Pauline I. (Thibeault) Cloutier, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at High Pointe House in Haverhill after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. For 61 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Leo L. Cloutier who passed away in 2013.
She was born in Lowell on Nov. 18, 1932, a daughter of the late Alphonse and Grace (Crete) Thibeault. Pauline was a lifelong resident of Lowell and a communicant of the former Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Parish. She was retired from Lowell General Hospital where she worked for 16 years.
Pauline is survived by five children, Leo L. Cloutier, Jr. of TX, Collette FitzGerald and her husband, Raymond of Dracut, Richard Cloutier and his wife, Catherine of FL, Catherine Pinet of Dracut and Ronald Cloutier of Lowell; nine grandchildren, Thomas Cloutier of OH, Joshua Cloutier of FL, Celine Pinet of Dracut, Kimberly Burke of Dracut, Matthew Cloutier of FL, Daniel Pinet of NC, Jennifer Cloutier of Lowell, Adam Fitzgerald of Waltham and Jarrod Fitzgerald of NH; eight great grandchildren Makaylah and Rylan Cloutier, Connor and Brendon Burke, Emma Cloutier, Indigo and Violet Cloutier, Landon Fitzgerald.
Pauline was the sister of six siblings; four sisters, Lorraine Germain and her husband, Robert, Jeannette Desroches and her husband, Philip, Jeannine Bergeron and her husband, Maurice and Viola Dussault and her husband, Andrew, all of Lowell; two brothers, Alphonse Thibeault and his wife, Claudette of Lowell and Roland Thibeault and his wife, Marilyn of Methuen; also several nieces and nephews.
ARRANGEMENTS – Per Pauline's request, services will be held privately. Donations in her memory may be made to any Veteran's organization of one's choice or to the at www.heart.org - Arrangements are in the care of the M.R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Pauline, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Jan. 10 to Jan. 31, 2020