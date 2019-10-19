|
formerly of Lowell; 98
Lowell
Pauline I. (Laurin) (Pelletier) Soucy, wife of the late Roger A. Soucy and former resident of the Centralville section of Lowell passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was 98.
Pauline was born in Lowell on January 11, 1921, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ida (Aubin) Laurin.
Prior to her retirement Pauline was an assembler at the Millipore Corporation. She was a communicant of the former St. Louis de France Church in Lowell and more recently Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut.
Pauline was extraordinarily involved in several area senior citizen clubs. She held membership and was an active volunteer with the Centralville Senior Citizen Club, Dracut Senior Citizen Club, Chelmsford Senior Citizen Club, SAGE (Salvation Army Golden Era) Lowell Senior Citizen Club, and the Friends of Council on Aging in Lowell.
Survivors include her son Dr. Roger Pelletier and his partner Lorraine Noonan of Lowell; two granddaughters and their spouses, Tracy and Christopher Gray, Kimberly and Doug Ladebauche all of Hudson, NH; six great grandchildren, Kenneth Gray and his partner Mackenzie Dionne of Raymond, NH, Brandon Gray, Tyler Ladebauche, Kyle Ladebauche, Ashley Ladebauche, Zachary Ladebauche all of Hudson, NH; Several nieces and nephews including Priscilla and Paul Carney of Nashua, NH and Rolande Soucy; and a brother-in-law Rev. Robert Soucy of Cape Cod; and close family friend Rev. Robert Pratt of Cape Cod. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Marjorie (Herington) Pelletier, and was the grandmother of the late Mallory Gray, sister of the late Wilfred, Philip, Victor Laurin, Beatrice Bergeron, Irene Dawson, Jeannette Tanguay, Therese Beauregard.
Relatives and friends are invited to Pauline's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, from 9:30 until 10:30 AM on Monday morning. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 AM in Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Pauline's Memory may be made to the Friends of Council on Aging, 276 Broadway St. Lowell, MA 01854. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
