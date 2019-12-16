|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Pauline Irene St. Germain, loving and devoted wife, mother,grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Pauline departed us on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 85.
Born to Eugene and Irene Hamelin of Lowell, MA on September 24, 1934, she was a bright and shining light full of joy and energy, always smiling and looking for the positive in every circumstance and in every person.
Pauline was predeceased by a brother, Donald. She was the beloved wife of Joseph E. St. Germain of Tyngsboro, and adored by her children David St. Germain of Grand Prarie, TX, Paula Maclellan of Milford, NH, Sharon Folsom (Steve) of Dallas TX, Kenneth St. Germain of Hudson, NH, and Marc St. Germain (Alexis Hamilton) of Dracut, MA. Pauline was a devoted grandmother to Hillary Terramagra, Haley Baptist, Meredith Hill (Patrick), Jillian Baptist, Tucker MacLellan, Hunter Folsom-Lacey (Grant), Chase Folsom, and Annabelle Folsom, and loving great-grandmother to Colby, Brayden, Aria, Noah and Roman.She also leaves cousins, nieces and nephews who were very special to her.
Pauline lived a full life as the most wonderful mother, homemaker and all around problem solver for her large family. She was an extraordinarily talented seamstress and her knitting skills were known far and wide by all who knew her and beyond! Most of all she loved her family fiercely and without reservation. She was a giver of the highest order. She did not know how to say no, only ever saying "How can I help?" She leaves behind a legacy of love, acceptance, and positivity. We will forever miss and cherish the love and kindness our mom gave to her family, friends, and everyone she met, but she will live forever in our hearts.
We would especially like to thank Noreen Godin and Lily Serrano, and also Michelle Donald, Kim Cole, and Ellen Hagopian for the constant love, kindness, and care that they gave our mom every moment they were with her.
A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at St.Mary Magdalene Church, 95 Lakeview Avenue, Tyngsboro, MA at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 19, 2019, burial to follow at Tyngsboro Memorial Cemetery 87 Fletcher Drive, Tyngsboro, MA. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
