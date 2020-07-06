1/1
Pauline Jean Coulter
of Tyngsborough,

St. Mary Magdalen Parish

Pauline (Richard) Coulter, 87 a longtime resident of Tyngsborough died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, and passed away peacefully at her home.

Born in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Edward "Etienne" Richard and Clara (Castonguay) (Richard) Girard. She was also the step daughter of the late Edward Girard.

She is survived by two sons, Paul Coulter, his wife Cheryl (Pitman) Coulter of Pelham, NH and Edward Coulter and his late wife Anne (Dunnigan) Coulter of Hillsborough, NH. Her four daughters include Paulette Joyce, the wife of the late LTC Frederick Joyce of Acton, MA, Theresa Eriksen and her husband Steven Eriksen of Tyngsborough, MA, Kathleen DesSureault and her husband Larry DesSureault of Amherst, NH and Joanne Tassoni and her husband Rick Tassoni of Nashua, NH. She is also survived by a brother Robert Richard and his wife, Mary of Dracut; four sisters, the late Patricia Boulard and her late husband Robert "Bob" of Tyngsborough, Dolores "Dolly" Rourke and her late husband Joseph of Louisville KY, Dianne Aucutt and her husband Michael of PA, and Anita Richard and her late husband Wilfred "Soupy" Surprenant of Tyngsborough. She also has eleven grandchildren, Megan and Sean Joyce; Renee Smith, Dawn Stapelton, Ryan Eriksen, Jason and Matthew DesSurreault, Michelle Day, Kate and Robert "Bobby" Coulter and Aimee Tassoni. Pauline has three great-grandchildren, Alina DesSureault, Grace and Liam Day and many nieces and nephews.

Pauline moved from Hartford Connecticut about the age of 7 and moved to Tyngsboro. As a child, she and her sisters were very involved in dance with their mother Clara making all their dance costumes. As a young woman, Pauline worked in the Nabisco factory in Lowell and would come home with an apron filled with broken girl scout cookies that would be thrown out. She later worked for a very short time as a telephone operator for Ma Bell. For the most part Pauline was a stay at home mom raising 6 children. Her crafts were her passion, knitting Barbie dolls costumes, making quilts and cross stitch gifts for many of her family weddings.

Pauline was a communicant of St. Mary Magdalen Parish of Tyngsborough and had played the organ for a brief time years ago when the church was in Dracut. Both Pauline and her late husband Arthur were very involved in the Marriage Encounter experience for married couples for a few years. Recently, Pauline was also a member of a prayer group and enjoyed the many friends from church including her best friend Ann Gagnon. Ann helped out in Pauline's final days by praying the Rosary with her and gave her comfort.

Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 6, 2020.
