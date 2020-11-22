Dracut
Pauline "Mick" Karoutas (Simard), age 76 of Dracut, MA passed away peacefully in the care and comfort of her family, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 due to complications of Cancer and COPD.
She was known as Mick to her family and was the beloved wife and best friend to Charles Karoutas. They were married for 57 wonderful years.
Pauline was born in Lowell, MA. and was the daughter of the late Edward Simard and Anna (Pelletier) Simard.
She welcomed all who came to know her with open arms and a warm heart. Family was the center of her life and she would light up when everyone was together.
Her love for music was unfathomable and attended countless concerts with Charlie. Las Vegas was a favorite destination. Mick enjoyed going to the theater to see musicals, plays and ballet performances with her family. She could always be found in the stands at Garrett's hockey games or the balcony of Emily's dance recitals.
Pauline will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband Charles. Pauline was a devoted mother to her loving daughters, Susan Noël and her husband Richard, and Sandra Beaulieu and her husband Mark, all from Dracut, MA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Garrett Beaulieu, Emily Noël and her fiancé Joe Ralls. Mick loved her grandchildren very much and would always say that they are "simply the best".
She is survived by her sister Janet Simard DiLisio of Florida and was a sister to the late Bertha (Simard) Trudeau, Wilmer "Bolo" Simard and Paul Simard.
Our family wishes to sincerely thank Merrimack Valley Hospice for the wonderful care and support given to Pauline and to our family. We are humbled by the care and compassion shown to all of us. We would like to especially thank Rebecca, Wendy, and Susan.
Per Pauline's wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of DRACUT FUNERAL HOME. Relatives and friends are invited to leave an online condolence, story or message by visiting www.dracutfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Pauline "Mick" Karoutas