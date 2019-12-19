|
Loving Mother, Grandmother,
and Great Grandmother
Dracut
Pauline L (Fournier) Beaulieu of Dracut, 83, found peace in the arms of God on December 17, 2019 at Westford House Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of Alphonse J. Beaulieu, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, MA on December 18, 1935, she was one of ten children born to Eugene and Yvonne (Daunais) Fournier. Pauline attended St Joseph's elementary school and St Joseph High. She worked for 16 years at Robbie shoe in Lowell and George's Pizza for 12 years and part time at Stoddards bakery.
Pauline enjoyed spending time with family, going to the casino with her husband and playing cards with friends and nieces. She enjoyed traveling is her younger days and enjoyed life at home in her later years.
Besides her beloved husband, Pauline is survived by her Son Richard and his wife Cindy, her daughter Diane Tremblay and her husband Raymond, her daughter Janet Caterino and her son Paul and his wife Michelle. Also are her grandchildren Dr. Andrea Tremblay and her husband John Roman, Matthew Tremblay and his fiancée Diane Serrazina, Ashley McCretton and her husband Derek, Kyle Beaulieu and his partner Ariana Harding, Jesselin Caterino and her partner Chris McCretton and Devon Beaulieu. Great grandchildren Jackson Tremblay, Lylah Beaulieu and Dean McCretton. Also surviving her are her sister-in-law Pauline Fournier and brother-in-law Henry Hebert.
Pauline was predeceased by her brother Henry and his wife Rita, her brother Roland and her brother Emile and her sisters Rita Klaver and Husband Ralph, Doris Pereira and husband Theodore, Cecile Gauthier and husband Emile, Lucy Ninteau and husband Gene, Irene Caron and husband Eddie and Theresa Hebert. Also her son-in-law Norbert Caterino and great grandson Conner Caterino.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview, Ave., on Saturday, December 21st from 9 am until 11 am. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 11 am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 19, 2019