Pauline M. Carroll


1924 - 2020
Pauline M. Carroll Obituary
Chelmsford

Pauline Messier Carroll passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. She was born November 1, 1924 and lived her entire life in Chelmsford. She was the daughter of Omar and Lillian (Welcome) Messier. She was predeceased by her husband John L. Carroll and her sons Patrick and James Carroll. She is survived by her two remaining children, Virginia Maher and her husband David, Jack Carroll and his wife Debbie Koniowka, her two sisters Theresa Beauregard and Elizabeth Donovan, and Pauline's beloved grandchildren Kim, Mike, Glenn, Marybeth, Neil, David, Ashley and Kaitlyn, as well as 11 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Pauline's warmth and kindness was extended to everyone she met. She was a woman who lived her life selflessly and always put her family first. As a youth Pauline was an avid figure skater and would spend hours with her sisters and friends skating on the pond behind their house. Later in life Pauline enjoyed bowling and golfing with the ladies at the Mt. Pleasant Golf Club. Her greatest joy was her family and working outside in her yard. She will be missed dearly. Services and interment have been held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Pauline's memory to The Paul Center for Learning and Recreation, Inc., 39 Concord Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
