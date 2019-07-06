|
Lifelong Tewksbury Resident; 96
TEWKSBURY
Pauline M. (Boisvert) Powers, age 96, passed away at Lowell General Hospital on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of James T. Powers, who passed away on January 15, 2016.
Born in Tewksbury on November 29, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Arthur A. Boisvert and the late Blanche A. (Monbleau) Boisvert.
Pauline attended Tewksbury schools and graduated from Tewksbury High School.
During the World War II era, she worked as a housekeeper for a family in Andover, and as a Nurses Aid at the Tewksbury Hospital. From 1963 until 1980, Pauline worked at the former Tewksbury Junior High School in the School Lunch Program.
Pauline was a faithful communicant of St. William's Parish her entire 96 years.
She is survived by two sons, James A. Powers and his wife Margaret (Rose) of Haverhill, and Gerald R. Powers and his wife Karen (Bartlett) of Westminster; five grandchildren, Katie, Kristin, and Amy Powers, Michelle Grewal and her husband Navjit, Tracy Roberts and her husband Timothy; five great-grandchildren, Hannah Tillson, Jasmine, Karan, and Jordan Grewal, and Clara Roberts; siblings, Ronald Boisvert and his wife Cheri of North Carolina, Claire Bonugli of Tewksbury, and Patricia Ciatti and her husband George of Minnesota; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Pauline was the sister of the late Doris Vigneault, Yvonne Fischera, Theresa Valley, Lillian Sheehan, Jeanne Fentross, Raymond, Robert, Roger, Roland, and Richard Boisvert.
POWERS
Calling hours are Monday, July 8, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Her funeral procession will begin on Tuesday, July 9, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
