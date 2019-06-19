|
|
1936 - 2019
Pauline M. Vachon, 82, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care after a brief illness. Pauline was the beloved wife of Ronald A. Vachon who passed away on September 10, 1989.
Pauline was born in Lowell on October 18, 1936, a daughter of the late Placide and Cecile Deveau. She was a graduate of St. Louis Academy and prior to her retirement was employed as a secretary with Raytheon for over 20 years.
She was a parishioner of the former Sacred Heart Church now Holy Family Parish at Ste. Marie's Church, where she was a choir member for many years and also taught CCD.
Pauline was involved in many groups throughout the years including Marriage Encounter, Town Traveler's Square Dancing, and the Widow's Group and volunteered at Saint's Memorial and Community Teamwork, Inc.
Along the way she gained and cherished many lifelong friends.
Pauline is survived by her son Stephen A. Vachon and his wife Monica A. Vachon of Lowell, granddaughter and "pride and joy" Amy Vachon, sister Jeannine Donohoe of Lowell, brothers-in-law Ray Vachon and his wife Ann of Kingsport, TN and Chanel Vachon and his wife Doris of Lawrence, MA along with many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She was also the sister of the late Theresa Deveau of Dracut and brother-in-law Jim Donohoe of Lowell.
Special thanks for the support and loving care received over the last several years from Donna Sherman, Helen McLaughlin, Lisa Garneau and the staffs of Rogers Hall, Brookdale Senior Living and Summit Elder Care.
VACHON
Family and friends may call on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell. Pauline's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 9 o'clock at HOLY FAMILY PARISH-STE. MARIE'S CHURCH, corner of Chamberlain and Grafton Sts., Lowell. (The family requests all those attending Pauline's funeral mass go directly to the church). Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault, Jr. 978-459-9315.
View the online memorial for Pauline M. Vachon
Published in Lowell Sun on June 19, 2019