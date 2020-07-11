Loving Mother, Grandmotherand Great-GrandmotherPauline (Moskovitz) Owen, 78, of Lowell, died peacefully on June 26, 2020, at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph "Gene" Owen.Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Moskovitz. In her early career, she was employed as a switchboard operator, and went on to work for Wang Computers in the accounting department. She obtained her bachelor's degree in accounting in 1992 and finished her career as an accountant with MRSI, then NTS/NQA USA of Acton until her retirement in 2009.An extremely passionate and dedicated volunteer for many different organizations, Pauline was a Cub Scout leader and, despite having no daughters, was a lifetime volunteer for the Girl Scouts of the USA. She was awarded the Honor Pin as well as many other awards during her 55 years of dedication to these organizations. Also a dedicated CPR and First Aid instructor, Pauline was named the 2003 American Red Cross Volunteer of the Year. For over 39 years, she volunteered for countless hours at the Lowell Brunswick Lanes, as well as at the Donna Miceli Dance Center of Lowell.She made a lasting impact on the lives of so many young people, there is no doubt she will be greatly missed. Pauline was a dedicated and loving friend to many people including Pat Coulam and June Frechette, who will miss her dearly. Her two beloved cats will also be lost without her. Most of all, she was a proud grandmother and great grandmother, whose fiery and spirited nature will be deeply missed by all of them."Beneath the rough and tough demeanor she likes to portray, beats the heart and soul of a truly softhearted person."She is survived by a son, Robert L. Owen and his wife Debra of Lowell. Four grandchildren, James R. Owen and his wife Mary of Manchester, NH, Jessica P. Cobleigh and her husband Ryan of Pepperell, and Kara El Owen and Kal El Owen, both of Lowell. Three great-grandchildren, Paige E. Owen, Joseph R. Owen, and Lynelle Z. Cobleigh. She was the sister of the late Paul Moskovitz.Due to current gathering restrictions, Pauline's funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to: MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. The staff of MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home of Lowell was honored to assist the family with arrangements. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy.Please visit Pauline's life tribute page at