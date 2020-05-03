LOWELL
Pauline R. (Brunelle) Dulkie, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26th at Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center in Lawrence.
She was born in Lowell on May 21, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Louise A. (Deschenes) Brunelle. She grew up in the Pawtucketville neighborhood of Lowell and graduated from St. Joseph High School.
Pauline and her late husband lived in the Belvidere neighborhood of Lowell where they raised their children. She was an active parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, a member of several church organizations and a regular volunteer at the elementary school. For many years before retiring, she also worked as the parish bookkeeper.
In 2006, Pauline moved to the MI Residential Community in Lawrence. She enjoyed many activities but her favorites were playing bingo, doing crafts and putting together puzzles. She liked flowers, reading books and listening to music. Her sweet 'treats' were Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's Kisses and ice cream topped with peanut butter!
Pauline especially loved her family and spending time with them. Attending her grandchildren's various events over the years and celebrating holidays together were her greatest pleasures.
She is survived by her son, Craig Dulkie of Meredith, NH, her daughter, Mary Ellen Subisak and her husband, David of Hudson, NH; and her two grandchildren, Daniel Subisak of Merrimack, NH and Lisa Subisak of Hudson, NH. Pauline is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joan Brunelle of St. Augustine, FL, her nieces, Paula Makepeace and her husband, Edwin of St. Augustine, FL and Linda Hassett and her husband Robert of Truro, MA.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 1985 and her brother, Roland Brunelle in 2011.
Pauline's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Care Center in Lawrence for the outstanding care and compassion given her.
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, FUNERAL SERVICES WERE HELD PRIVATELY AND BURIAL TOOK PLACE AT ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY IN CHELMSFORD. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-452-6361. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, FUNERAL SERVICES WERE HELD PRIVATELY AND BURIAL TOOK PLACE AT ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY IN CHELMSFORD. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-452-6361. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.