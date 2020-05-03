Pauline R. (Brunelle) Dulkie
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOWELL

Pauline R. (Brunelle) Dulkie, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26th at Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center in Lawrence.

She was born in Lowell on May 21, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Louise A. (Deschenes) Brunelle. She grew up in the Pawtucketville neighborhood of Lowell and graduated from St. Joseph High School.

Pauline and her late husband lived in the Belvidere neighborhood of Lowell where they raised their children. She was an active parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, a member of several church organizations and a regular volunteer at the elementary school. For many years before retiring, she also worked as the parish bookkeeper.

In 2006, Pauline moved to the MI Residential Community in Lawrence. She enjoyed many activities but her favorites were playing bingo, doing crafts and putting together puzzles. She liked flowers, reading books and listening to music. Her sweet 'treats' were Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's Kisses and ice cream topped with peanut butter!

Pauline especially loved her family and spending time with them. Attending her grandchildren's various events over the years and celebrating holidays together were her greatest pleasures.

She is survived by her son, Craig Dulkie of Meredith, NH, her daughter, Mary Ellen Subisak and her husband, David of Hudson, NH; and her two grandchildren, Daniel Subisak of Merrimack, NH and Lisa Subisak of Hudson, NH. Pauline is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joan Brunelle of St. Augustine, FL, her nieces, Paula Makepeace and her husband, Edwin of St. Augustine, FL and Linda Hassett and her husband Robert of Truro, MA.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 1985 and her brother, Roland Brunelle in 2011.

Pauline's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Care Center in Lawrence for the outstanding care and compassion given her.

Dulkie

DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, FUNERAL SERVICES WERE HELD PRIVATELY AND BURIAL TOOK PLACE AT ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY IN CHELMSFORD. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-452-6361. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



View the online memorial for Pauline R. (Brunelle) Dulkie

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
978-452-6361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved