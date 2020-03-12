|
LOWELL
Pauline R. (Nadeau) Jankowski, 89, peaceably passed away on March 10, 2020, at her Windham Terrace home. She was born and lived in Lowell, MA for almost all her life, other than her most recent move to Windham, NH.
Pauline was married to John C. Jankowski for 60 years until his death in 2011. Pauline was an active member of St. Marie's Church in South Lowell (now Holy Family), where she was a lecturer, CCD instructor, Eucharistic minister, Holy Hour coordinator and many other duties. She also volunteered at the House of Hope.
Pauline loved to celebrate all family events. She particularly enjoyed all kinds of music, singing, line-dancing and shopping. She was a kind, thoughtful and generous spirit, who will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Hibbard and her husband, Mark, of Stonington, CT, and Carol Karakoudas and her husband, Nicholas, of Deerfield, NH, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
In Windham, NH , March 10, 2020 at her home, Pauline R. (Nadeau) Jankowski, 89, wife of the late John C. Jankowski, Jr. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 Moore Street Lowell on SATURDAY MORNING from 9:30 until 10:30. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM at HOLY FAMILY PARISH - ST. MARIE'S CHURCH, corner of Chamberlain and Grafton Sts., Lowell. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Pauline's memory may be made to The House of Hope, 812 Merrimack Street, Lowell, MA 01854 or at www.houseofhopelowell.org.
