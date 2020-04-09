|
Pauline R. (Papillon) Marchand, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home in Lowell surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.
She was the wife of the late Roland Marchand who passed away Nov. 28, 2002.
Pauline was born in Lowell on Aug. 22, 1928, a daughter of the late Alfred and Amanda (Leclerc) Papillon. She grew up in the Little Canada section of Lowell and worked in the mills in her younger years. She married her husband, Roland on Sept. 12, 1953 and together, they raised their family in Lowell. She later worked at the Town House Motor Inn.
Pauline was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who loved nothing more than spending time with her great grandchildren. She enjoyed going out to eat, especially at her favorite place, Good Thymes.
She is survived by her four children, Paul Marchand and his wife, Kong of Lowell, Elaine Carey and her husband, Michael of Dracut, Alfred "Fred" Marchand of Lowell and Rita Caizzi and her husband, Larry of Dracut; five grandchildren, Paul Joshua "PJ" Marchand of Lowell, Mitchell Carey of Dracut, Michael Caizzi of Lowell, David Caizzi of Medford and Lauren Caizzi of Dracut; she was especially loved by her two great granchildren, Victoria and Junior Marchand; a sister-in-law, Theresa King of Tyngsborough; also several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Paul Papillon, Theresa Plouffe and Arthur Papillon who recently passed away on Feb. 28, 2020.
Arrangements - Funeral Services for Pauline will be held privately with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those who wish may make contributions in her memory to a charity of your own choice. Arrangements are in the care of the Laurin Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Pauline, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 30, 2020