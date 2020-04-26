|
Loving Mother and Grandmother
Lowell
Pauline R. (Marcotte) Noel, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Chelmsford after a period of declining health. For 69 years, she was the wife of the late Jerome J. "Jerry" Noel who passed away April 2018.
She was born in Lowell on March 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Alphonse and Virginia (Mainville) Marcotte. Pauline was a longtime resident of Pawtucketville and educated through Lowell schools. She was a communicant of the Parish of St. Rita where she was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Chapter. Before retiring, she worked at St. Joseph Hospital for 32 years in the dietary department, 15 of them as a supervisor. Pauline was an avid bowler for 25 years and was a member of the St. Joseph Hospital Bowling League. She was also a good friend of Bill W. and was a great help to many people.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Aline Noel of Dracut, Normand and Suzanne Noel of Dracut; a daughter, Doris Sousa of Lowell; a sister, Jeanne Blanchette of Springfield; a sister-in-law Constance Noel of Lowell; 6 grandchildren, Kimberly Mousseau, Daniel Noel, Jennifer Sousa, Michelle Bomil, Brian Noel and Jessica Sousa; 15 great-grandchildren; also many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was the mother-in-law of the late Robert Sousa and sister of the late Robert Marcotte, Ruth Gignac and Loretta Marcotte.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Sirakov for the exceptional care and friendship that he extended to our mom and we would also like to thank Palm Center for the care, love and compassion that our mom received during her stay.
Arrangements
Due to the Covid-19 gathering restrictions, Funeral Services for Pauline were held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. A video of her Graveside Service may be viewed on her memorial page at www.laurinfuneralhome.com. Those who wish, may make memorial contributions to the Bachand Hall Convent, 267 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements are in the care of the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Pauline, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 26, 2020