Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Chelmsford, MA
Pauline Rita Leedberg


Pauline Rita Leedberg Obituary
of Chelmsford

Pauline Rita Leedberg, 80, of Chelmsford, MA died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. She was married to Lennart Leedberg with whom she would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Sept 1, 2019.

Born in Lowell on April 29, 1939 the daughter of the late Armand and Alice Jutras, she attended Lowell public schools.

She owned and operated Lena's Restaurant of Lowell, MA.

She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church of Chelmsford. Pauline enjoyed Duckpin bowling, cooking, vacationing in Florida, traveling, spending time at Mohegan Sun, and family cookouts.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Leedberg and his companion Christine Byrne of Dracut, MA, Scott and his wife June Leedberg of Chelmsford, daughter, Cathy Gerlach and her companion Lori Stillson of Claremont, NH, sister Cecile and her husband Richard Marion of Lowell, sister in law Chris Jutras of Lowell, She was the sister of the late Robert, Donald and Raymond Jutras, and Lorraine Leduc, and Doris Arsenault.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

LEEDBERG

Pauline Rita Leedberg, 80, of Chelmsford, died June 16, 2019. Visiting hours Thurs. 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Fri. at 8am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9am at St. John the Evangelist Church in Chelmsford. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on June 19, 2019
