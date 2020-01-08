|
CHELMSFORD – Pauline "Toula" Sparages, 82, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away after a brief illness at Mass General Hospital on January 6, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Arthur A. Sparages. She was born in Boston, MA on April 17, 1937 and was a daughter of the late Angelo and Polita (Vombirogianis) Tsilikounas originally from Greece. Toula graduated Cum Laude in 1977, from UMass Lowell where she earned her degree in Music. She worked as the Andover Elementary Music Teacher for 20 years. Her 5th and 6th grade chorus made All-State in 1996 and she considered that one of the highlights of her teaching career. Toula was also the assistant choir director, assistant organist and an active Philoptochos member at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church. She had a very active Youth Choir who had the opportunity to sing an entire Hierarchal Divine Liturgy a cappella with His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios at the Transfiguration Church. Upon her retirement, Toula continued teaching music one day a week at the Hellenic American Academy in Lowell for four years. She continued to share her passion and love for music during children retreats, church camps and various workshops for the Metropolis. She was blessed to be married to a wonderful tenor who shared her love of church music and was always by her side. They met at a choir conference in New Haven, CT in May 1954 and sang together in church choirs ever since. Toula's greatest legacy will always be the memory of her dedication to her family. Toula is survived by her loving husband, Arthur A. Sparages and her three loving children: Joanne and her husband Eduardo Leon of Clarence, NY; Ernie and his wife Christine Sparages of Carlisle, PA and Evan and his wife Denise of Marlborough, MA; and nine grandchildren: Nicolas, Vanessa, Sofia Leon; Ariana, Stephanie, Jordan Sparages and Ana, Jacob and Lucas Sparages, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Nick Tsilikounas.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, January 10 at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA followed by her Funeral Service beginning at 11 o'clock. Interment in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 8, 2020