|
|
Longtime Lowell Resident
LOWELL
Paulo Augusto Gomes Flores, 80 of Lowell, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home. He was born in Terciera, Azores, Portugal on July 2, 1939 and was a son of the late Abilio C. Flores and the late Maria L. (Gomes) Flores. He was raised in Terciera, where he attended the area schools. While living in Terciera, he worked for the municipal services.
Paulo then lived in Brazil for 14 years before relocating to Lowell in 1976. Once he was settled in Lowell he worked as an assembler and tester at Wang Labs until his retirement. He was a communicant of St. Anthony Church and enjoyed photography and woodworking.
He is survived by his son, Paulo Roberto Flores and his wife, Carmen of Brazil; his grandson, Heitor Flores of Brazil; and his siblings, Jesuino Flores and his wife, Grimaneza of Lowell, Maria Helena Fitzwater of Sacramento, CA, and Orlando A. Flores and his wife, Fatima of Angra Do Heroismo, Terceira. He is also survived by many friends especially his good friend, Evangelina Furtado of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Norbert Fitzwater.
Flores
ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2020, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 8 - 10 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA. FOLLOWING THE CALLING HOURS HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. ANTHONY CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL, MA 01852 AT 11A.M. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for Paulo Augusto Gomes Flores
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 8, 2020