Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
90 River Road
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl L. (Mayrand) Richards


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl L. (Mayrand) Richards Obituary
Lowell resident; 88

LOWELL

Pearl L. (Mayrand) Richards, died on October 8th, 2019 at the age of 88. She was the daughter of Lucien Mayrand and Blanche Vanasse Mayrand, widow of Normand G. Richards, and sister of the late Roger Mayrand, Joseph Mayrand, Robert Mayrand, Gertrude Hebert, Rita Kubik, and Estelle Coppinger.

Born on May 31st, 1931, she was a parishioner of the St. Louis de France Church. She worked as a stitcher and store clerk then took time to raise her four children. She later became a circuit board inspector and retired from Electro Circuit. She was a wonderful cook and had a talent for creating lovely crocheted afghans and doilies.

Her family includes two sons, Kevin Richards, who predeceased her, and his wife Patricia, and son Jeffrey Richards. Two daughters, Gloria Richards of Arizona and Amy Inglis and her husband Robert of New Hampshire. She also leaves three grandchildren: Ashley Walsh, Michael Richards, and Samantha Richards as well as two great-grandchildren: Aria and Brody Walsh.

Richards

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be given to St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish at 1340 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut MA, 01826 or the Humane Society of Lowell, MA at 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery, 90 River Road, Tewksbury, MA at 1:30pm. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Pearl L. (Mayrand) Richards
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now