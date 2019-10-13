|
Pearl L. (Mayrand) Richards, died on October 8th, 2019 at the age of 88. She was the daughter of Lucien Mayrand and Blanche Vanasse Mayrand, widow of Normand G. Richards, and sister of the late Roger Mayrand, Joseph Mayrand, Robert Mayrand, Gertrude Hebert, Rita Kubik, and Estelle Coppinger.
Born on May 31st, 1931, she was a parishioner of the St. Louis de France Church. She worked as a stitcher and store clerk then took time to raise her four children. She later became a circuit board inspector and retired from Electro Circuit. She was a wonderful cook and had a talent for creating lovely crocheted afghans and doilies.
Her family includes two sons, Kevin Richards, who predeceased her, and his wife Patricia, and son Jeffrey Richards. Two daughters, Gloria Richards of Arizona and Amy Inglis and her husband Robert of New Hampshire. She also leaves three grandchildren: Ashley Walsh, Michael Richards, and Samantha Richards as well as two great-grandchildren: Aria and Brody Walsh.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be given to St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish at 1340 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut MA, 01826 or the Humane Society of Lowell, MA at 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery, 90 River Road, Tewksbury, MA at 1:30pm. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
