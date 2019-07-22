|
|
Loving mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother and
great-great-grandmother
Bedford, New Hampshire
Pearl T. (Houle) (Barbeau) (Clifford) Neveux, 94, of Bedford, New Hampshire, but formerly of Lowell, MA, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon with family by her side at the Bedford Hills Nursing Center in Bedford, NH.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Neveux, the late Owen Clifford and the late Arthur Barbeau whom all predeceased her.
Born in Quincy, Massachusetts, July 6, 1925, Pearl was a daughter of the late Joseph A. and the late Lucy Albina (Sinotte) Houle.
A graduate of Winnisquam High School in Tilton, NH, Pearl was also a member of the Chelmsford Senior Citizen's Widow's Club, the Red Hats and the Red Zingers.
She is survived by four daughters Carol Beaulieu and Robert Marquis of Nashua, NH, Betty Pezza and her husband Peter of Milford, MA, Lynne Lowd and her husband David of Belmont, NH and Julie Barbeau and her wife Jill Brennan of Chelmsford; three sons William Barbeau and Linda Nichols of Florida, Russell Barbeau and his wife Lilly of Northfield, NH and Arthur Barbeau, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of North Carolina; four step-children; 28 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and one great -great-grandchild; Cousin Theresa Bachler of Franklin, NH;
and many nieces and nephews.
Pearl was predeceased by her siblings Rita Whitaker, Dot Le Grice, Gladys Gallant, Grant Houle, Roland Houle.
Neveux
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., in Lowell from 10 to 11:30 AM. Wednesday morning followed by her Funeral Service at the Funeral Home at 11:30 AM. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Chelmsford. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnelfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L Street NW, Suite 220, Washington, DC 20036. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for Pearl T. Neveux
Published in Lowell Sun on July 22, 2019