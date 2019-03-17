Perdika "Perre" DuBois

of Hudson, NH



BOSTON - Perdika "Perre" (Tsoukaris) DuBois, age 58, of Hudson, NH passed away at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, on March 16, 2019.



Born in Astoria, NY on May 2, 1960, she was a daughter of Michael Tsoukaris of Hudson and the late Athena (Karvelas) Tsoukaris.



Known as the Pizza Queen, Perre had been the owner of Main Street Pizza for 15 years. She had also worked at the former Daily Grind and Valentino's in Hudson and was a cherished member of the team at Nashua House of Pizza. Perre loved to dance, cook at home and share her many, entertaining stories to family and friends. She was loving, caring and devoted to her family. Perre was a member of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Dracut, MA.



Besides her father, Perre is survived by her two sons; Jeanrock "Rock" DuBois of Stoneham, MA and Peter DuBois of Hudson, two Brothers; Charlie Tsoukaris and his wife Adele of Tyngsboro, MA and Peter Tsoukaris of Hudson, an aunt who was like her second mother; Ginny Karvelas of Nashua, her former husband; Renaud DuBois of New Port Richie, Fl and many loving nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.



DUBOIS - Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday March 19, from 4 to 8 PM, in the Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday March 20, 2019, in Assumption of the Virgin Mary, 1160 Mammoth Rd., Dracut, MA at 11 AM. Everyone is invited to please meet at the church. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell, MA. To leave an on-line condolence, share a story or for more information go to, www.anctil-rochette.com. Services and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary