1959 - 2019 LITTLETON Peter A. Turcotte, 60, passed away May 26, unexpectedly, in the comfort of his home. He was a lifelong resident of Massachusetts who was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who knew him. He had an unmatched passion for life and was committed to living it on his own terms. He always stood his ground, yet was known for his selflessness and ability to always make people laugh. He is survived by his four children, Jeana, Jesse, Olivia, and Jacob, his grandchildren, Myah and Nolan, his long-time partner Nina, as well as his beloved niece, Heather, and nephews Mikey, Joey, and Jonathan. He will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1st from 5-7pm at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 30, 2019