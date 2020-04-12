Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Alfred "Pete" Lewis


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Alfred "Pete" Lewis Obituary
of Lowell

LOWELL

Peter Alfred 'Pete' Lewis, 70 of Lowell, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital after having a heart attack due to complication of a long illness. He was born in Everett, MA on February 11, 1950 and was a son of the late Robert E. Lewis and the late Edith Mae (Brown) Lewis. He was later raised and educated in Billerica MA.

For many years, Pete was employed as a landscaper and roofer, but most recently he was a bus driver for special needs children. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed his truck and was very proud of his Irish heritage.

He was the beloved husband of Jeanne C. (Hand) Lewis whom he married in 1975 and spent the last 51 years growing their family. In addition to his wife, Jeanne of Lowell, he is survived by his two children, Melissa Kathleen Darisse and her husband, Timothy of Lowell, and Sean Robert Lewis and his wife, Bryanna of Lowell. He is also survived by his eight beloved grandchildren, Alicia Lagasse of Lowell, Jonathan 'Jack' Lagasse of Dracut, Heather Darisse, Stacie Darisse and Dylan Darisse, all of Lowell, Connor Salzano of Minnesota, & Aiden and Avery Lewis both of Lowell; his 4 great grandchildren, Katey, Christopher, Adelaida and Maximus; his sister Judith (Lewis) Hanlon and her husband David of Tewksbury; his favorite sister-in-law Nancy (Hand) Casey of Riverside CA; his foster siblings, Donna, Charlie, Bernie, Sandy, and Debbie all of Lowell; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews from all over the world.

LEWIS

IN ACCORDANCE WITH HIS WISHES, CALLING HOURS WERE OMITTED. DONATIONS IN HIS MEMORY MAY BE MADE TO THE , 300 5TH AVE. WALTHAM, MA, 02451. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



View the online memorial for Peter Alfred 'Pete' Lewis
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonough Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -