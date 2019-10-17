|
Peter C. McGeown died peacefully at his home in Westford on October 10, 2019, after battling cancer for four years. He was 61 years old.
Raised in North Chelmsford, Peter was predeceased by his parents Sarah (MacDonald) and John McGeown. He retired from the Chelmsford Police Department in 2015 after 32 years of service. During his career, Peter was a detective, a member of the color guard as well as a patrol officer. He graduated from Nashoba Valley Technical High School in 1976 and immediately after graduation worked at Picken Printing in North Chelmsford. He was a proud and active member of the H.E. Fletcher Club in Westford where he enjoyed watching games with his sons, brothers and friends and served as a Board Member.
Happiest riding his motorcycle to the beach on a warm spring day or grilling in the backyard, Peter was a good friend, a kind brother, a loving and supportive father and a much-loved grandfather. He will be missed.
He is survived by his long-time partner Carol O'Neill; his sons Jason and his partner, Casey Walsh of Sandown, NH, and Tim and his wife, Kirsten (Lundberg) of Nashville, TN; his grandson, Parker of Nashville; five siblings: Pat and her husband, Don Walker of Delmar, NY, John of Chelmsford, Steve of Nashua, Mary and her husband, Bob Conron of Winchester, and Chris and his wife, Nicole Missio of Lexington; his former wife, Elaine (Wetmore) of Littleton; his aunt and uncle, Maureen and Kevin Bailey of Westford; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Peter's extended family included the O'Neill children Robbie, Meghan, Ryan, and Sean as well as their young children.
Family and friends are invited to join Carol, Jason and Tim at a celebration of life to be held on Saturday, October 19th, from 2 pm – 6 pm at the H.E. Fletcher Club, 11 Brookside Road, Westford.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 17, 2019