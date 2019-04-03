|
|
longtime resident of Chelmsford; 84 CHELMSFORD Peter Dulchinos, Esq., 84, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at Lowell General Hospital on March 31, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved father of Matthew George, Paul Constantine, Sr., and Gregory Peter Dulchinos, and the husband of Thalia Verros.
He was born in Chicopee Falls, MA on February 2, 1935 and was a son of the late George and Angeline Dulchinos originally from Langadia, Greece.
Mr. Dulchinos was a retired attorney who spent the bulk of his career representing Raytheon Company in Waltham, MA. First earning a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in electrical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he went to work for Sylvania Company in Waltham, where he remained for several years before accepting an opportunity with Tech Ops in Burlington, MA, and RCA, also in Burlington. Going back to school to complete a Master of Science in engineering management at Northeastern University, followed by a Doctor of Jurisprudence at Suffolk University, Mr. Dulchinos was then able to blend his love for engineering with his passion for law.
He served on the board of directors for Windhorse Associates as a member of the statewide advisory council with the Department of Mental Health. Involved in his local community, Mr. Dulchinos also served as a Republican state committeeman and as a chairman of the Chelmsford Republican Town Committee. Furthermore, Mr. Dulchinos was a trustee for Northern Essex Community College, Associate Executive Committee member for the Massachusetts Community College of Trustees, and became a member of the Board of Directors of the Northern Essex Community College Foundation. He was a Corporator for Lowell General Hospital and a longstanding member of the Massachusetts Bar Association and the Massachusetts Registered Professional Engineers. A proud father of three sons, he has been showcased in more than 50 editions of Who's Who, including Who's Who in Finance and Business, Who's Who in American Law and Who's Who in the World.
But Peter's greatest legacy will always be the memory of his dedication to his family. Peter is survived by his three children: Matthew and Gregory Dulchinos of Chelmsford, MA and Paul and wife Ritza Dulchinos of Barrington, RI; and three grandchildren: Elizabeth Thalia, Ariadne Maria, and Paul Constantine, Jr.; and his brother Dan Dulchinos of Chicopee MA, as well as many nieces and nephews. DULCHINOS Visiting hours will be held on THURSDAY from 4 to 8 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral Service will be held on SATURDAY morning at 11 o'clock at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Father John Sarantos Way, LOWELL. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P. O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. americanheart.org. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019