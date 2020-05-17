of Tewksbury
Peter F. "Pete" Faucher, age 69, of Tewksbury, formerly of Malden, passed away at Lowell General Hospital on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Born in Malden on July 29, 1950, he was the son of the late Paul and Bernice (Rufo) Faucher.
Pete is survived by his brothers, Richard P. Faucher and his wife Gerri of Windham, NH, and Paul J. Faucher, Jr. of North Providence, RI; also several nieces and nephews.
Due to current public health circumstances, all services for Peter are private.
Donations in his memory may be made to Life Links, 4 Omni Way Chelmsford, MA 01824 or to Arc of Massachusetts, 217 South St., Waltham, MA 02453. Messages of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 17, 2020.