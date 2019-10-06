|
Peter J. Donnelly
1951-2019
Peter J. Donnelly, of West Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of Lowell, MA, passed away on September 22, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, West Palm Beach with loved ones by his side. Born in Lowell on August 6, 1951, he was the son of Peter L. and Joan (Keohane) Donnelly. Peter grew up in Lowell, lived on Cape Cod and then settled in West Palm Beach.
Peter was raised with his siblings in a close knit family, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He attended Keith Academy, Class of 1969, where he was Co-Captain of the Tennis Team. He graduated from University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth (Southeastern Massachusetts University) and received his Masters Degree from Florida Institute of Technology, where he trained as a marine biologist.
Peter's career included positions as a research scientist at Wood Hole Oceanographic Institute and Draper Laboratories in Cambridge. On one of his scientific research cruises, Peter was initiated as a "Shellback" a certificate awarded a sailor that had crossed the equator for the first time. He was an avid reader, watercolorist, fisherman and was well-informed, particularly on the subjects of history, politics, jazz, and natural science. Peter was always known for his quick wit and keen sense of humor. He was a master at storytelling; his stories contained insight, irony, experience and a remarkable memory for detail. He loved the game of golf.
Peter is survived by his beloved daughter Mary Kathleen Donnelly of Framingham MA, his sisters Ann Teresa and her husband John Tavoularis of Westford MA and Elizabeth and her husband Joseph Sheehan of Co. Kerry Ireland, as well as his nephew and niece, Nicholas and Christina Tavoularis, He also leaves behind his dear Aunt and Godmother Judith McHale as well as many dear cousins and several lifelong friends.
It being Peter's request, the funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Florida Audubon Society https://fl.audubon.org
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 6, 2019