formerly of Dracut, MA; 83
York Beach, Maine
Peter J. Gickas, 83 formerly of Dracut, MA passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.
He was born in Lowell, MA on May 16, 1936 a son of the late John and Katherine (Moshovetis) Gickas.
He worked for the Lowell Police Department for 30 years before retiring as a Detective.
He leaves his wife of 38 years Marilyn R. (Rogers) Gickas; 2 sons Brian J. Jusczak and his wife Marsha of York, ME and Kenneth R. Jusczak of York Beach, ME; a brother George Gickas of Haverhill, MA; 2 grandchildren Bethany L. Jusczak and Allison H. Jusczak; a great-grandson, Liam A. O'Donnell; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 11, 2019