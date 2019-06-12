|
Peter J. Lupien
of Chelmsford and formerly of Townsend
CHELMSFORD - Peter J. Lupien, of Chelmsford and formerly of Townsend, passed away June 8th.
He was born in Lowell on September 22, 1957 and was a son of the late Albert J. and Maria K. (Zimmer) Lupien.
Peter has been employed with Lavelle Machine for 40 years.
Peter will be deeply missed by his wife, Denise (Lavelle) Lupien, and children; Mark Lupien and his wife Elizabeth of Westford and Kelly Flanders and her husband Derek of Pepperell, his grandchildren; Olivia, Alexys, Isabella, Alex, Hannah and Kyle. He also leaves his brothers; Ernest Lupien of Chelmsford, Leon Lupien and his wife Michelle of Winter Haven, FL, and sisters; Ursula McAllister and her husband Stephen of Chelmsford, and Monica Whisman and her husband Robert of Port St. Lucie, FL, his many dear friends and family, especially Ed Lavelle, Sr. and Gary Lavelle, who lovingly referred to him as "Lupe", many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews and his devoted grand-dog, Chloe. Peter was sadly predeceased by his sister Ingrid Lupien.
LUPIEN - Visitation Friday 3 to 6 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. Funeral Service and Interment will be private.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 12, 2019