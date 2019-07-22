|
|
of Tewksbury; 79
Tewksbury
Sandy died peacefully on Friday morning, July 19, in Wells, Maine. He was the beloved husband for 57 years of Patricia A. (Masiello) Amorella; he leaves three children, Lisa Paulitzky and her husband William of Winchendon, Michelle Moore and her husband David of Hudson, NH, and Patrick Amorella of Tewksbury; seven grandchildren, Christopher Amorella and his wife Cathy of RI, Alyssa Amorella and her fiancée Kurt Carvello of RI, Nikki Kendall and her husband Ryan of Winchendon, Eric Paulitzky and his wife Jill of Leominster, Melissa Niles and her husband Tim of Winchendon, David Moore and Jonny Moore both of Hudson, NH; four great-grandchildren, Aaron, Thomas, Chase, and Parker; several nieces and nephews; and predeceased his son, Michael Amorella; by his parents Patrick J. and Alda M. (Goodwin) Amorella; and his brother, John J. Amorella.
Amorella
Visiting hours Wednesday, July 24, 9:00 am until 11:00 am, in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 am, in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Interment will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials to the Shriner's Burns Institute, Development Office, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 visit www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/boston or York Hospital Hospice, 127 Long Sands Rd., York, ME 03909 - www.yorkhospital.com/services/home-care-hospice. See: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Peter L. "Sandy" Amorella
Published in Lowell Sun on July 22, 2019