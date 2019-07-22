Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. William's Church
1351 Main St. (Rte. 38)
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Amorella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter L. "Sandy" Amorella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter L. "Sandy" Amorella Obituary
of Tewksbury; 79

Tewksbury

Sandy died peacefully on Friday morning, July 19, in Wells, Maine. He was the beloved husband for 57 years of Patricia A. (Masiello) Amorella; he leaves three children, Lisa Paulitzky and her husband William of Winchendon, Michelle Moore and her husband David of Hudson, NH, and Patrick Amorella of Tewksbury; seven grandchildren, Christopher Amorella and his wife Cathy of RI, Alyssa Amorella and her fiancée Kurt Carvello of RI, Nikki Kendall and her husband Ryan of Winchendon, Eric Paulitzky and his wife Jill of Leominster, Melissa Niles and her husband Tim of Winchendon, David Moore and Jonny Moore both of Hudson, NH; four great-grandchildren, Aaron, Thomas, Chase, and Parker; several nieces and nephews; and predeceased his son, Michael Amorella; by his parents Patrick J. and Alda M. (Goodwin) Amorella; and his brother, John J. Amorella.

Amorella

Visiting hours Wednesday, July 24, 9:00 am until 11:00 am, in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 am, in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Interment will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials to the Shriner's Burns Institute, Development Office, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 visit www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/boston or York Hospital Hospice, 127 Long Sands Rd., York, ME 03909 - www.yorkhospital.com/services/home-care-hospice. See: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Peter L. "Sandy" Amorella
Published in Lowell Sun on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tewksbury Funeral Home
Download Now