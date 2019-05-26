|
Peter M. Farley, 68
Peter M. Farley, April 17, 2019, at age 68. Born in Lowell on June 3, 1950, and laid to rest in a private ceremony on April 23 beside his parents, Edward P. Farley and Gertrude M. (Dalton) Farley at St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Survived by his sisters, Mary Susan (Farley) McHale of Oyster Bay, NY, and Margaret B. (Farley) Paine of Newton, his niece Alicia Lankowski and her husband Joseph of Billerica, and their children Ava, Steven and Cora, and many other adoring (and adored) nieces and nephews.
Dear brother of the late Edward A. Farley of Haverhill and the late M. Nancy (Farley) LaFerriere of Lowell. Courageously faced - but never vanquished by - tremendous obstacles for most of his life, his remarkable good spirit, tremendous love for and from his family, and his unwavering devotion to God.
Well cared-for by the fine people at Pine Knoll Nursing Home in Lexington and, in years prior, by the loving staff at Tewksbury State Hospital, and especially his social worker Mona Tye. His legal guardian, Karen Kearns, Esq., provided years of support and guidance.
E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, www.nanimass.org/donate. Arrangements by O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME - LOWELL.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 26, 2019