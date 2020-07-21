1/1
Peter O'Sullivan
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Peter O'Sullivan

GROTON - Peter A. O'Sullivan (AKA Mr. O), 79 and a lifelong Groton resident passed away on Friday morning, July 17, 2020 at Emerson Hospital.

Peter was born in Ayer on January 12, 1941, a son of the late Patrick and Alice (Ouellette) O'Sullivan. He was raised in West Groton and attended Groton Schools. Besides his wife, Elizabeth (Lezewski) O'Sullivan, Peter leaves behind four sons; Jeffrey and his wife Janet of Southbury, CT, Gregory of Barre, MA, Neil and his wife Jennifer of Walpole, MA and Matthew of Egremont, MA. Eight grandchildren; Colleen and Connor O' Sullivan, Brittany Mallette, Sarah, Patrick and Sean O' Sullivan and Steven and Abigail O'Sullivan, as well as one Great Grandchild, Elliana Handy.

After attending the University of Rhode Island, Peter went on to earn his Master's Degree in Physical Education at UMass. He taught and coached many years in the Groton-Dunstable School District. Peter then went on to work in his own business as a security contractor.

An avid golfer, Peter was able to score two holes in one. When his children were younger, he spent much time coaching and supporting their athletic activities. He played cards regularly including Contract Bridge and Texas Hold'Em.

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Peter for a period of visitation on Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 45 School Street, Groton. His funeral service will take place in the funeral home at 7:00 pm. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peter's name may be made to:

Loaves and Fishes Pantry, 234 Barnum Road, Devens, MA 01434

Or online at: https://loavesfishespantry.org/

To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.


Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
JUL
21
Service
07:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Badger Funeral Home
45 School St
Groton, MA 01450
(978) 448-6782
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
July 22, 2020
So long to a great guy and fellow greyhound driver. John Stelmack
John Stelmack
Teacher
July 21, 2020
Jeanne & I want to express our deepest sympathies to Liz and family! I have many great memories dog Peter and his jokes! May your memories provide you with splice at this most difficult time!
Richard & Jeanne Mills
Friend
July 21, 2020
Remembering Peter all those years ago at GDRSS. Thinking of you as you deal with your loss.
Tom Pavlidis
Coworker
July 21, 2020
As a classmate I always enjoyed seeing Peter competing in basketball games during our High School years. He loved sports. Also he was always friendly and honest in his business relations. May the Lord bless his relatives and friends who are mourning his loss. He was a good man.
Tracy Eliades
Classmate
July 21, 2020
Liz and Family, condolences to all for your tremendous loss. May your memories and one another carry you through this difficult time.

Rosanne and Bob Mapp
Rosanne Mapp
Friend
July 21, 2020
Thinking of you all during this difficult time & sending our deepest sympathies. May your treasured memories bring you peace. Love - Moe, Janet, Sharon & Susan MacLeod (from Jeff, Greg & Neil's old Taylor Road, Acton hood ... such great fun times our families had).
The MacLeods
Neighbor
July 20, 2020
Dear Liz and Family: I was extremely sorry to learn of Peter's passing. He sounds like a wonderful man who will be greatly missed by many, many people. I am sure you know you have heartfelt condolences from all at your Red Tail family. We hope to have you back with us soon.
Rod Dimock
Family Friend
July 19, 2020
always a friend and and always a competitive opponent in baseball, basketball, golf and cards.
fred Hancewicz
Classmate
July 19, 2020
To Liz, I was very saddened to hear the news of Peter's passing from the staff at Red Tail today. My sincere condolences for your loss. I was glad to have met Peter and your son a few years back for a round at Red Tail. My the pleasant memories carry you through this initial sad days. Bill Friedman
Bill Friedman
