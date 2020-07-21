Peter O'Sullivan
GROTON - Peter A. O'Sullivan (AKA Mr. O), 79 and a lifelong Groton resident passed away on Friday morning, July 17, 2020 at Emerson Hospital.
Peter was born in Ayer on January 12, 1941, a son of the late Patrick and Alice (Ouellette) O'Sullivan. He was raised in West Groton and attended Groton Schools. Besides his wife, Elizabeth (Lezewski) O'Sullivan, Peter leaves behind four sons; Jeffrey and his wife Janet of Southbury, CT, Gregory of Barre, MA, Neil and his wife Jennifer of Walpole, MA and Matthew of Egremont, MA. Eight grandchildren; Colleen and Connor O' Sullivan, Brittany Mallette, Sarah, Patrick and Sean O' Sullivan and Steven and Abigail O'Sullivan, as well as one Great Grandchild, Elliana Handy.
After attending the University of Rhode Island, Peter went on to earn his Master's Degree in Physical Education at UMass. He taught and coached many years in the Groton-Dunstable School District. Peter then went on to work in his own business as a security contractor.
An avid golfer, Peter was able to score two holes in one. When his children were younger, he spent much time coaching and supporting their athletic activities. He played cards regularly including Contract Bridge and Texas Hold'Em.
Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Peter for a period of visitation on Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 45 School Street, Groton. His funeral service will take place in the funeral home at 7:00 pm. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peter's name may be made to:
Loaves and Fishes Pantry, 234 Barnum Road, Devens, MA 01434
Or online at: https://loavesfishespantry.org/
.