Peter P. Navarro
1960 - 2020
BILLERICA

Peter P. Navarro, of Billerica, formerly of Tewksbury, passed away June 1, 2020. Born in Lowell August 3, 1960, he was the beloved husband of Kim M. (Wells) Navarro and the son of Helen (Wolff) Navarro of Holiday, FL and the late James Navarro.

Also survived by his sisters Nancy Navarro and her husband Joseph Bombino and their son Steven of Natick and Joanne Baldwin and her husband Donald of Tucker, GA, and brother of the late James Navarro. Son-in-law of Anna Wells of Natick and the late Robert Wells, Sr. Brother-in-law of Robert Wells, Jr. of Framingham, Karen Anzivino and her husband Michael of Ashland, and Linda Havener and her husband Robert of Natick. Uncle of Robert and Timothy Wells, Amanda To, Megan Cyr, Marissa Rauseo, Cory Anzivino, and Hillary Havener.

Peter was a wonderful husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to so many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life for Peter will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. Expressions of sympathy and support for the Navarro family may be sent to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 or by visiting www.farmeranddee.com





Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
