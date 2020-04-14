|
formerly of Lowell and Dracut, MA
PEPPERELL, MA
Peter R. Buckjune, passed away peacefully at his Pepperell home on Thursday, April 9, 2020 with his wife of 16 years, Patricia (Burke) Buckjune by his side. Peter had suffered with small cell lung cancer and heart issues for the past several months. He was born in Lowell, MA on March 14, 1940, the beloved son of the late Mary A. Kmiec and Peter C. Buckjune. He was the husband of the late Judith (Bassett) Buckjune with whom he celebrated 38 years of marriage. They resided in Dracut during that timeframe.
Peter was raised in Lowell and was a 1957 graduate of the former Lowell Trade School. He was a four- year veteran of the U.S. Airforce having served as an Airplane Mechanic at U.S. bases and in Korea.
Following his discharge from the Air Force, he began working as a Laborer with various construction firms while attending classes at the former Lowell Technological Institute for two years. He retired from his construction career as a Superintendent with Perini Corporation, a domestic and international construction firm. He was a 50-year member of the Laborers' International Union of North America, Local Union 88 in Quincy, MA.
Peter was an active member and Communicant of Our Lady of Grace Parish, celebrating at St. Joseph Church in Pepperell, where he served in the Usher Ministry for several years. He enjoyed his family, home, gardening, boating, 4-wheeling, hunting, fishing and his special relationship with animals. He enjoyed spending 15 years with his best pal, Ritchie, an English Setter, who greatly misses him, along with Cooper, a recent feline addition to the family.
Peter was predeceased by his first wife, Judith (Bassett) Buckjune; sister, Shirley Buckjune; brother-in-law, Richard Bomal; stepchildren, John Pyrcz, David Pyrcz-Sugars, James Hawxwell and step-granddaughter, Rachelle Fisher.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" (Burke) Buckjune; son, Peter Buckjune and wife, Jessica, of Manchester, NH; daughters, Kristine Garcelon of Salem, MA; Robin Bousa and husband, Michael of Pelham, NH and Kim Butze and husband, Jason of Billerica, MA; step children, Paul Pyrcz of Elliotsville, ME; Deborah Ramsden of Quincy, MA; son-in law, John Sugars of Attleboro, MA; his sister, Mary Bomal of Dracut, MA; and his good friend Charles Perini of Chelmsford, MA; along with 7 grandchildren, Cameron and Caylee Buckjune, Sabrina, Casey, Jane and Jessie Garcelon and Ben Bousa; 10 step-grandchildren, Larissa Cook, Christopher, John, Ashley and Crystal Pyrcz; Kaylee Pyrcz, Brittany Ginsburg, J. Autumn Sugars, Tyler and Stephen Hawxwell and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and entire staff of the Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center for their extraordinary care and kindness.
Peter R. of Pepperell, formerly of Lowell and Dracut. April 9, 2020. Due to the current restrictions related to the COVID-19 virus, Peter's family will have a Celebration of Life Mass at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854 or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or via www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org. To leave an online condolence, message or to view his obituary visit www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 14, 2020