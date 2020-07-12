Chelmsford
Peter Rogers, age 81, a longtime resident of Chelmsford passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Sawtelle Family Hospice House in Reading, Massachusetts following a long illness. He was the husband of the late Suzi Rogers, to whom he was married for 52 years. Peter was born in Torrington, CT on December 11, 1938, and was the son of the late Ralph and Elizabeth Rogers. He received his early education in the West Hartford, Connecticut school system and earned his bachelor's degree from Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts. Early in his career Peter worked in research and development at Harvard University. During this time he helped devise the first standardized test for assessing the ability to decode nonverbal cues in various forms of communication and coauthored a book on the subject titled Sensitivity to Nonverbal Communication: The PONS Test. From Harvard, he moved on to a variety of technical sales positions before finally starting and running his own computer consulting company until his retirement at age 79.
Peter was a longtime member of Central Congregational Church, UCC in Chelmsford, where he served on the house committee for many years. In his free time he enjoyed gardening, whipping his unruly lawn into shape, and eating lobster as often as possible. He is survived by his daughter, Jill Rogers and her husband Mark Malenfant of Amesbury, Massachusetts; his son, Christopher Rogers and his wife Marlene of San Diego, California; and two grandchildren, Wendy and Tyler Rogers of Hampton, Virginia. It was Peter's wish that there be no visitation. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the Central Congregational Church, UCC, One Worthen St., Chelmsford, date and time to be determined. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's name to the Central Congregational Church, UCC, P.O. Box 339, Chelmsford, MA 01824. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director, Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
