formerly of Lowell
NASHUA
Peter S. Miguel, Jr., 66, of Nashua, formerly of Lowell, passed away after complications due to to COVID-19 on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill. He was the husband of Mary (Silva) Miguel, and they would have celebrated there 49th wedding anniversary on October 2.
He was born on November 22, 1953, in Seekonk, MA and was a son of the late Peter S. Miguel, Sr., and the late Albertina V. (Areias) Miguel. He spent much of his childhood in Seekonk, at the age of 16 he relocated to Lowell to live with his cousins. Shortly after he met the love of his life, Mary, and they married shortly after. He enjoyed working on cars, taking care of his home, but most of all he cherished the time spent with his wife, his children, and grandchildren. He was very active in the Portuguese Community and was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church, and a very dedicated to the Holy Ghost Society, he often helped with, and attended functions, and loved singing Karaoke at the Four Seasons.
In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by his three children, Peter S. Miguel, III of Lowell, David S. Miguel and his companion, Erica Starosziak of Hudson, NH, and Lisa Miguel of Nashua, NH; 5 grandchildren, Trevor Miguel-Cote, Mya Beausoleil, Logan Beausoleil, Julia Miguel, Natalia Miguel; his brother and sisters, Mary A. Miguel of Lowell, John S. Miguel of Rhode Island, Lucy Kelley of Rhode Island, and Genuveva Miguel of Milford, NH. In addition, he leaves his brothers and sister-in-law, Guadaloupe and her husband, Juvinal Santos of Toronto Canada, Manuel DaSilva of Lowell, Odete DaSilva and her husband Florentino of Lowell, Robert Silva and his wife, Paula of Andover, Carlos Silva and his wife, Karen of Nashua, NH, Rita Reslow and her husband, Wayne of Westford; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was the brother in law of the late Elsa DaSilva.
Miguel
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic his funeral services will be held privately on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. While all services are private, if you would like to pay your respects to the family, his funeral procession will be passing through the neighborhood on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, coming down Back Central Street passing St. Anthony's Church around 10:45, and then proceeding past the IV Seasons Restaurant on the way to his burial. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to St. Anthony's Church, 893 Central Street, Lowell, MA, 01852. Arrangements by the McDonough Funeral Home, 14 Highland Street, Lowell, MA 01852, 978-458-6816, www.mcdonoughfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Peter S. Miguel, Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 12, 2020.