Philip Diana passed into God's Kingdom on October 15, 2020.Phil worked hard as a Supply Chain Manager, but was best known as a professional drummer and bandleader. He led and founded the band Grooveworks and performed incredible, blistering drum solos during his many concerts, wowing crowds all over New England. He founded American Drum Craft and was a self-taught musician, master craftsman and artisan of handmade quality drum sets of which he sold many sets globally to drummers including Blue Oyster Cult and Black Sabbath, among many others. He was an avid fisherman and gardener and could fix and restore anything to perfection. He was known for his kindness, quick wit, great impersonations and constant humor, his sweet infectious smile and a willingness to always help someone in need. He was most happy when with friends and family and when making others happy. He deeply loved and doted on his nieces and nephews always relishing the next fishing trip or milestone in their lives and looking out for their well being. Phil lit up every room with his presence and energy. If you knew Phil you were blessed.Phil is survived by his mother Anna Diana of Burlington, MA, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Josephine (Diana) Couchot of Paris, France, William and Christina (Diana) Young of Billerica, Hans and Lorraine (Diana) Hrasna of Carlisle, MA, Kevin and Jennifer (Diana) Dutile of Groton, MA, and brother Rafael Diana and wife Raquel of Sutton, MA and thirteen nieces and nephews. His family deeply mourns his passing.Phil, we love you and miss you so much. You will always be remembered as the best friend, best son, best uncle and best little brother anyone could have known.Visiting hours Thurs. 5-8 P.M. at the Badger Funeral Home, 45 School St. GROTON, MA. On Fri. at 10 A.M, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Josephs of Our Lady of Grace Parish on 28 Tarbell St. in Pepperell MA, followed by a procession past his residence and final internment at Newton Cemetery & Arboretum, 791 Walnut St., Newton, MA.