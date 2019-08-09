|
Philip G. Collins Jr.
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend
BILLERICA - Philip G. Collins Jr., Age 90, beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (Doyle) Collins died Monday at the Town and Country Nursing Home in Lowell.
He was born in Charlestown, November 18, 1928 a son of the late Philip G. and Rose E. (Griffin) Collins and lived in Charlestown and Stoneham before moving to Billerica 52 years ago.
Mr. Collins served in the US Army, was an Accountant for Lawrence Paperboard and Packaging and was a 4th degree member of the Billerica Knights of Columbus and was very active with The Boy Scouts of America Troop 11.
Besides his wife he is survived by one daughter, Catherine "Katie" Larocque and her husband Daniel of Lowell; two sons, Gerard "Gerry" Collins and his wife Amy (Narbut) of Boca Raton, FL and John Collins and his wife Valerie (Jump) of Wake Forrest, NC; one sister, Ruth Ann Cann of Stoneham as well as eight grandchildren Daniel, Christine, Jacquelynn, and James Larocque, Stephanie and Shawn Collins, and Aiden and Liam Collins And many nieces, nephews and friends.
COLLINS - Of Billerica, formerly of Charlestown and Stoneham, Aug. 5, Philip G. Collins Jr. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. It being his wish there will be no visiting hours. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 9, 2019