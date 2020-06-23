Philip J. Cogan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
…Tewksbury Hospital, WWII Veteran; 96

TEWKSBURY

Philip, age 96, a lifelong resident of Tewksbury and a Veteran of WWII, died June 20. Beloved husband for fifty-six years of the late Isabelle Ann (Downs) Cogan, son of the late Edmund and Bridget (Regan) Cogan. He leaves four children, Barry Cogan and Alicia Frank of Hookset, NH, and their children Xander and Dagny, Phyllis Cate and her husband Dave of Pelham, NH and their children, Stephen and wife Jessica Cate of Manchester, NH, and Meredith and Garrett Ginter of Vancouver, WA, Roger Cogan and his wife Lauren of Billerica, and Peter Cogan of Tewksbury; many nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by his siblings, Walter "Wally" Cogan, Edward "Eddy" Cogan, infant Edmund Cogan, Mary Thornton, and Helen O'Brien.

Arrangements:

At his request funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or via www.heart.org The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cogan family. For e-condolences, visit www.legacy.com. For complete obituary see: www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Philip J. Cogan

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved