…Tewksbury Hospital, WWII Veteran; 96
TEWKSBURY
Philip, age 96, a lifelong resident of Tewksbury and a Veteran of WWII, died June 20. Beloved husband for fifty-six years of the late Isabelle Ann (Downs) Cogan, son of the late Edmund and Bridget (Regan) Cogan. He leaves four children, Barry Cogan and Alicia Frank of Hookset, NH, and their children Xander and Dagny, Phyllis Cate and her husband Dave of Pelham, NH and their children, Stephen and wife Jessica Cate of Manchester, NH, and Meredith and Garrett Ginter of Vancouver, WA, Roger Cogan and his wife Lauren of Billerica, and Peter Cogan of Tewksbury; many nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by his siblings, Walter "Wally" Cogan, Edward "Eddy" Cogan, infant Edmund Cogan, Mary Thornton, and Helen O'Brien.
Arrangements:
At his request funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or via www.heart.org The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cogan family. For e-condolences, visit www.legacy.com. For complete obituary see: www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Philip J. Cogan
TEWKSBURY
Philip, age 96, a lifelong resident of Tewksbury and a Veteran of WWII, died June 20. Beloved husband for fifty-six years of the late Isabelle Ann (Downs) Cogan, son of the late Edmund and Bridget (Regan) Cogan. He leaves four children, Barry Cogan and Alicia Frank of Hookset, NH, and their children Xander and Dagny, Phyllis Cate and her husband Dave of Pelham, NH and their children, Stephen and wife Jessica Cate of Manchester, NH, and Meredith and Garrett Ginter of Vancouver, WA, Roger Cogan and his wife Lauren of Billerica, and Peter Cogan of Tewksbury; many nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by his siblings, Walter "Wally" Cogan, Edward "Eddy" Cogan, infant Edmund Cogan, Mary Thornton, and Helen O'Brien.
Arrangements:
At his request funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or via www.heart.org The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cogan family. For e-condolences, visit www.legacy.com. For complete obituary see: www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Philip J. Cogan
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.