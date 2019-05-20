|
|
Philip J. Zeller
Loving husband, father,
grandfather, uncle, friend
LOWELL - Philip J. Zeller, of Lowell, entered into eternal rest on May 17, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was 88. He was the beloved husband of Jeanne M. (Davidson) Zeller, with whom he would have celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on July 3rd.
Born in Lowell on December 28, 1930, he was the youngest son of the late Harry and Kale (Shermuk) Zeller. He received his early education in the Lowell School System, was a member of the Boy Officers, and graduated Lowell High School with the Class of 1948. Phil's first job was selling wallpaper at Pollards in Lowell.
In March of 1952, Mr. Zeller enlisted in the U. S. Army. Private First Class Zeller served in Germany during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1960. He was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
After proudly serving his country, he sold wallpaper for various companies. Eventually, he started his own wallpaper hanging company which he ran successfully for many years. His trademark uniform - white overalls and a cigar - was a well-known symbol of excellence in home improvement throughout the Lowell area.
A longtime member of William North Lodge of Lowell AF & AM, he was the Marshall for over 30 years, held the station of Marshall Emeritus, and received his 50-year Veterans Medal. As a member of Valley of Lowell, Scottish Rite, he was elevated to 32nd degree, MSA. He was also a member of the Aleppo Shriners in Wilmington, where he served in the Temple Guard and later, the Aleppo Fire Brigade, for many years. He was instrumental in recruiting many new members for both the Mason's and Shriner's organizations.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Kenneth Zeller and his wife Charna (Buchbinder), a daughter, Gayle Tye and her husband Jeffrey, a granddaughter, Dara Tye and her husband Joshua Goldberg, and two grandsons, Jordan Tye and his wife Rachel (Shwartz), and David Tye. He was the brother of the late Bertha Simon Schatz, Esta Alexander, Theda Swartz Ward, and Alfred, Albert, and Nathan Zeller.
ZELLER - In Lowell, May 17, 2019. Philip J. Zeller, of Lowell, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Jeanne (Davidson) Zeller. Services will be held on Tuesday at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, beginning with a Masonic Service at 10:30 AM, followed by his Funeral Service at 11 AM. (Please omit flowers.) Interment with Military Honors after services in Montefiore Synagogue Cemetery, Pelham, NH. Shiva to be observed at the family's home on Tuesday from 2 to 8 PM, and on Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 PM, with a brief service at 7 PM each evening. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in his name to the Aleppo Transportation Fund, 99 Fordham Rd., Wilmington, MA 01887. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Phil's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 20, 2019