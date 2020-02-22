Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
View Map

Philip James Shea


1952 - 2020
Philip James Shea Obituary
of West Townsend; 68

Philip James Shea of West Townsend died on February 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center after a long illness. He was 68 years old.

Phil was born in Stoneham, MA on February 5, 1952 a son of the late Lawrence B. and Eleanor M. (Murtagh) Shea. He spent his early years in Medford, where he attended the local schools. Following high school, he spent his working years employed as a computer programmer, having worked with several different companies in the tech industry.

In his spare time Phil enjoyed operating his ham radio under the call sign 'N1QAM'. He was also an avid motorcyclist, and was a member of the Goldwing Road Riders as well as the New England Riders.

Above all, Phil loved his family. He always cherished his time vacationing in Maine with his grandchildren and camping. His family was his first priority... always. He was the kindest, most loving man; truly a gentle soul.

Phil is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Denise Leona (Merlin). He is also survived by his children Nicole L. Lamoureux and her husband Bryan J. Lamoureux of Westminster, Kevin P. Shea and his wife Amy B. Shea of Townsend, and Sandra L. Shea and her boyfriend Leonard John Christen of Fitchburg. He was the proud grandfather of Aiden R. Shea, Sophia N. Lamoureux, Colin J. Lamoureux, Kyleigh M. Shea, and Marleigh A. Christen. He was predeceased by his siblings Paul L. Shea, Janet E. Shea, and James A. Shea.

SHEA

Philip James, of West Townsend. February 19, 2020. Visiting hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) PEPPERELL, MA on Monday, February 24 from 5 – 8 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, February 25 at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Townsend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or www.danafarber.org. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 22, 2020
