Philip M. Battles III
of N. Tewksbury
Philip M. Battles III, formerly of N. Tewksbury, passed away on September 17, 2018 in McLean, VA after many years fighting leukemia and congestive heart failure. He was the beloved husband of Michaele, devoted father of Alex (Tas) and Casey (Miriam), and the adoring grandfather of Lilah and Riley. He also leaves his sister Barbara Rios (Jorge) and brother Ralph (Sue), five nephews and a niece and an immeasurable cadre of friends.
A graduate of Lowell High '62, Syracuse University and Georgetown Law School, and after serving in the USAF during the Vietnam era, Phil was a partner at Hunton & Williams in Washington, DC. After retiring, he was general counsel at Building Hope, a charter school company. He proudly served on the board of Children's National Medical Center for twelve years and on its emeritus board until his death. Phil was a life-long golfer and swimmer, and was thrilled to earn a gold medal as an ice hockey goaltender at the Senior Olympics. He was also a 41year ticket holder to the Washington Capitals and rode in the parade after they won the Stanley Cup last year. But he was even more proud of his years coaching his sons' youth hockey teams and seeing both of them compete in national championships and in Europe. One of his greatest thrills in life was becoming a grandfather and visiting them as much as possible. He carried Lilah and Riley's pictures everywhere. Phil's outsize personality, sense of humor and love of life will be missed by everyone. Condolences can be sent to Mrs. Michaele Battles, 1560 Forest Villa Lane, McLean, VA. 22101. Contributions can be made to a children's fund of your choice.
Family will greet friends at the Battles gravesite, Sat. Sept 14 at 12 noon, Tewksbury Cemetery, 172 East St, Tewksbury, MA., and turn right on the Philip M. Battles Ave.
Published in Lowell Sun from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019