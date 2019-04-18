|
of Boynton Beach, FL
and Dracut, MA, age 100 Photine Vlahakis Skandalis of Boynton Beach FL and Dracut, MA, age 100, passed away on April 13, 2019. Photine was born in Dracut, MA on September 21, 1918 and grew up on the family farm at Phineas Street, Dracut. Wife of the (late) Arthur G. Skandalis for 68 years, daughter of John and Vassiliki Vlahakis and predeceased by her siblings Nicholas, Louis, Peter, and Angeliki Vlahakis Mpelkas. Mother of Portia Kornilakis (the late Emmanuel Kornilakis), John Skandalis (Andrea Skandalis), Bette Skandalis (Jo Seidler), and George Skandalis (Carol Bolter). Proud grandparent (yiayia) of Kimberly Skandalis-Griffin (Kelly Griffin), Tina Skandalis (Ken Springer), Anna Kornilakis (Tim Ross), Christina Kornilakis, John Kornilakis (Jessica Kornilakis) and Alexander Skandalis. Best great-grandmother (yia-yia-yia) ever to Halee Skandalis, KC & Jaymi Springer, Leah, Martin, and Ismini Ross, and Lazarus Rodriguez Kornilakis.
Over half of Photine's 100 years were spent expertly preparing food, whether it was in the Dracut public school system managing scores of cafeteria staff and school lunch programs, the church kitchen overseeing volunteers, or in her own home, preparing potfuls of dolmathes and other delights for her friends and family. If you attended the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festivals over the years, you likely enjoyed one of the thousands of Greek dishes that came out of the kitchen under her direction. Skandalis Photine's century of life will be remembered at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church of Lowell on Monday, April 22: from 10 AM – 11 AM, her funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Followed by her burial at Westlawn Cemetery. Luncheon at the Olympia Restaurant in Lowell following the burial. All arrangements by DRACUT FUNERAL HOME https://www.dracutfuneralhome.com/ Those who wish to donate in Photine's honor may be made to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos Society or Food for Free https://foodforfree.org/donate/
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 18, 2019