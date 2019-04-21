|
|
Photine Vlahakis Skandalis
of Boynton Beach, FL and Dracut, MA
Photine Vlahakis Skandalis of Boynton Beach, FL. Her century of life will be remembered at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church of Lowell on Monday, April 22: from 10 AM - 11 AM, her funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Followed by her burial at Westlawn Cemetery. Luncheon at the Olympia Restaurant in Lowell following the burial. All arrangements by DRACUT FUNERAL HOME https://www.dracutfuneralhome.com/ Those who wish to donate in Photine's honor may be made to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos Society or Food for Free https://foodforfree.org/donate/
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 21, 2019