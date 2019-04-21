Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church of Lowell
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church of Lowell
Resources
More Obituaries for Photine Skandalis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Photine Vlahakis Skandalis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Photine Vlahakis Skandalis Obituary
Photine Vlahakis Skandalis
of Boynton Beach, FL and Dracut, MA

Photine Vlahakis Skandalis of Boynton Beach, FL. Her century of life will be remembered at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church of Lowell on Monday, April 22: from 10 AM - 11 AM, her funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Followed by her burial at Westlawn Cemetery. Luncheon at the Olympia Restaurant in Lowell following the burial. All arrangements by DRACUT FUNERAL HOME https://www.dracutfuneralhome.com/ Those who wish to donate in Photine's honor may be made to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos Society or Food for Free https://foodforfree.org/donate/
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now