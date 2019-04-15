|
|
of Somerville SOMERVILLE Phyllis A. (Celata) Masse passed away at home in the company of her loving family. She was 80. Born and raised in Somerville, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Umberto and Gilda (Dell'Isola) Celata. Phyllis attended St. Ann Grammar School, Mount St. Joseph Academy in Brighton, and the Deaconess School of Nursing. She enjoyed a long career in nursing with a specialty in surgery and the operating room. She worked alongside surgeons at the Deaconess, Beth Israel and St. John's hospitals. Phyllis was devoted to her children. Despite the demands of her profession she was committed to their upbringing. She was the founding president of the Campbell School PTO in Dracut. She enjoyed bowling with friends and served as president of her league. She was a voracious reader, and she enjoyed crossword puzzles, caring for her cats, and cheering for the New England Patriots and the New York Yankees. She was interested in people and was a wealth of knowledge of her family's history and remembered details about people's lives. Time with her family was important but nothing was more important than the time spent with her grandchildren.
The beloved mother of Dr. Christopher Masse, DMD, of Dracut, Thomas Masse and his wife Julia of Billerica, and Jacqueline Masse and her partner Andrew LaCourse of Hampton, NH, Phyllis was a loving grandmother to Kelsey, Kayla, Kent and Arianna. She was a loving great-grandmother to Mark, Mason and Brady as well as the devoted sister of William Celata and the late Dr. Francis Celata and Teresa "Tess" Mogianesi. MASSE Phyllis' funeral will be from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford, Wednesday, April 17th at 9 AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Ann Church, 399 Medford Street, Somerville, at 10 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit at the funeral home, Tuesday 4- 8 PM.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Phyllis' name to the Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Dr., Salem, NH 03079, or SARLNH.org
View the online memorial for Phyllis A. (Celata) Masse
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 15, 2019