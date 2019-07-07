|
|
of Dracut, formerly of
Wilmington and Tewksbury
Dracut
Phyllis A. Ulrickson (Tabor), age 78, of Dracut, formerly of Wilmington and Tewksbury, passed away on July 2, 2019, following a brief illness.
Phyllis was born on August 27, 1940, in Lowell, MA; she was the dear daughter of the late Robert and Edna Tabor. Phyllis was raised in Tewsksbury and was a graduate of Tewksbury High School.
Phyllis married her beloved husband Ronald Ulrickson; the couple moved to Wilmington where they raised their daughters. Phyllis was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother; she just adored her family.
In 1985, Phyllis moved to the Newburyport area where she enjoyed Plum Island and loved going to the beach.
Phyllis was known to be an "avid" sports fan; she looked forward to watching her Indy Car racing and was a huge NASCAR fan. Phyllis also followed all her favorite Boston Sports teams; she loved watching countless games with her family and friends.
Phyllis was a wonderful lady who was very devoted to her family and friends; she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late Ronald E. Ulrickson, devoted mother of Karen Estabrook and her husband Brian of Derry, NH, the late Laurie Levinger and Janis Ulrickson. Loving "Grammy" of Kaytlin Carter and her husband Chris, Melissa Estabrook and great-grandchildren Wyatt and Reese Carter. Cherished daughter of the late Robert and Edna (Smith) Tabor, dear sister of Robert Tabor and his wife Sandy of Tyngsboro and the late Carol McPhee. Phyllis is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Ulrickson
At Phyllis' request all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Phyllis A. (Tabor) Ulrickson
Published in Lowell Sun on July 7, 2019