longtime resident of Chelmsford
Phyllis Anne Wojcik, 80, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, died Monday morning November 4, 2019 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home. She was married for 57 happy years to the late Mitchell A. Wojcik.
Born in Lowell, MA, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Thomas
Higgins Sr. and Helen Higgins. She graduated from St. Patrick High School of Lowell with the class of 1956. Phyllis previously worked at Harvard Vanguard of Chelmsford. She was a communicant of St. Mary Church of Chelmsford and St. Margaret Church of Lowell. Phyllis showed true and lasting love for her family, friends and community alike. Deeply caring toward everyone, she was beloved by all who were graced by her presence. With a true gift for creating beauty around her, a fiercely strong will and a legendary sense of fun, Phyllis will be dearly missed.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, Mitchell Wojcik and his companion Elise Leithauser of Los Angeles, CA, Phillip Wojcik and his fiancée Kerri Mooney of Chelmsford; three grandchildren, Kayla, Ryan and Sean Pigott; brothers, Donald and his wife Sue Higgins of Chelmsford; sister, Nancy Gillick of Chelmsford, and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Thomas Higgins Jr. and Gloria Dudley.
Phyllis Anne Wojcik, 80, died Nov. 4, 2019. Visiting hours are Wed. 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral on Thurs. at 9:00 a.m. from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Church in Lowell. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.
