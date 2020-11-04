Formerly of Pelham, NH;
Phyllis B. (Briere) Powers, 66, of Hudson, NH passed away Monday November 2, 2020 at the Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin New Hampshire.
She was the beloved wife of the late Patrick L. Powers who died April 4, 2016.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, October 19, 1954, the daughter of the late Robert J. and the late Theresa M. (Greenwood) Briere, she attended St. Patrick Grammar school and was a graduate of Alvrine High School in Hudson, NH.
Phyllis was an accounting manager with Concrete Systems, Inc. in Hudson, NH for many years.
She is survived by her brother Michael R. Briere and his wife Venessa of Alexandria, NH; a niece Jamie N. Briere of Bow, NH; a nephew William R. Briere of Pelham, NH; a great nephew Robert M. Briere of Bow, NH; and several aunts and uncles.
Powers
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 9:30 to 10: 30 A.M Friday morning November 6, 2020 followed by her Funeral Mass at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 11 o'clock. Burial to follow at the Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the American Cancer Society
, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333. View the online memorial for Phyllis B. Powers