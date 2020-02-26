|
Loving wife, mother, grandmother
DRACUT
Phyllis M. (Boisvert) Bettencourt, 67, a resident of Dracut, passed away with her loving family by her side on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of "Speedy" Brian F. Bettencourt with whom she shared 38 years of marriage.
Born in Lawrence, on February 10, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Gerard and Julie (Caron) Boisvert.
Phyllis retired from Lowell General Hospital, Tyngsboro office, where she was employed in the revenue enhancement department. She leaves many dear friends and associates with whom she worked.
She and Speedy enjoyed yearly summer trips with their friends to Lake George in New York.
Phyllis was a member of St. Mary Magdalen Church in Tyngsboro.
In addition to her husband, Phyllis leaves three children, Joshua Bettencourt and his wife Melanie, Lindsey Bettencourt and Tia Lagasse and her husband Adam, all of Dracut; three grandchildren, Cadence and Harper Bettencourt, Killian Lagasse; five sisters, Lucille Manning of Georgetown, Jacqueline "Jackie" Cottier of Sandown, NH, Susan Grandmaison of Salem, NH, Celeste Shadallah and her husband Steven of Salem, NH and Louise Martineau and her husband Flo of Brentwood, NH; several nieces and nephews. She also leaves many dear friends, among whom are Mary Dery, Pauline MacFadgen, Crystal Bretton and Alisha Leblanc.
Bettencourt
Relatives and friends are invited to Phyllis' Life Celebration on Friday, from 4 until 9 PM, at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10 AM in St. Mary Magdalen Church, Tyngsboro. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01850. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 26, 2020