Groton, MA
Phyllis M. Davieau, age 99 and life-long resident of Groton, passed away peacefully at Wachusett Manor Nursing Home in Gardner on Monday August 10, 2020.
Born in Pepperell on May 26, 1921, Phyllis was the daughter to the late Edward and Jessie (Mandigo) Jones. One of six, Phyllis was raised and educated in Groton and graduated from Groton High School in 1940. She went on to attend college at Fitchburg State University before starting a family. Family was the center of Phyllis's life. She raised three generations in Groton, and was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked for many years in dining services for Montrath of Groton, Lawrence Academy, and The Groton School. She spent much of her time giving back to the Groton community volunteering at the local food pantry as well as the Give and Take shop in the Groton town hall. Beyond work and family, Phyllis spent free time reading, and was a lifelong fan of stock car racing, country music, and highballs.
Phyllis is survived by her children: Charles "Bub" and his wife Colleen (Mullen) Davieau of Groton; Gerry and his wife Cheryl (Henry) Gravel of Groton and Chris (Davieau) and her husband Marcel Dusseault of Somersworth, NH. She is also survived by her grand children: Chuck Davieau and his partner Robert Dumas of Dover, NH; Nick Gravel and his wife Nicole Paglieroni of Ashby; Amanda (Gravel) and her husband Rob Curtis of Groton, and her foster child Mike and his wife Joan Moge of Baldwinville. Phyllis is also survived by her three great-grandchildren; Madison, Mason, and Carter. In addition to her parents, Phyllis is sadly predeceased by her grandson Marc Dusseault.
A private family memorial service for Phyllis will be held in Groton on Saturday August 15, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis's memory may be made to: Groton Public Library Endowment Trust, PO Box 401, Groton, MA 01450
